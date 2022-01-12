LETTER: City residents need to have their voices heard

To the Editor,

There have been a number of letters to the editor regarding the Connect the Quays pathway from residents who feel they are not being heard by city council. While it is good to express opinion to the local paper, it is much more effective to send letters of concern directly to the city, where they can be heard at regular council meetings. This applies to any concern for Valley residents involving our municipal government and our community.

It appears that the city may be going ahead with this project, regardless of citizens’ concerns. It also appears that this project is a part of the city’s massive plans to develop the waterfront using the former Somass Mill lands. You can pick up the “Port Alberni City Connect Sept. 2021” legal-sized printout at city hall and see for yourself.

Since the online survey advanced by the city regarding “Connect the Quays” garnered only a small number of responses, citizens most certainly should be concerned about having their voices heard. A referendum is a process where voters can have their voice heard by government. The city online survey was a survey only, and did not portray the full landscape of the people’s voice. Change.org has been a successful means of online petition and it is also an option.

Rebecca Terepocki,

Port Alberni

