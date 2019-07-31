LETTER: Climate change denial should bear more scrutiny

This is the second week in a row that you’ve featured letters regarding fossil fuels/climate change

To the Editor,

Re: Writers disagree on how a better world can be achieved, Letter, July 17

This is the second week in a row that you’ve featured letters regarding fossil fuels/climate change that bear no scrutiny. This week, the submission contains the following: “Nothing has improved human well-being more than access to low-cost, plentiful energy, and that is provided almost entirely by fossil fuels.”

I wonder if this is basically the same thing coal miners in Cape Breton said in the 1960s when they saw their jobs disappearing because of, first, a preponderance of low grade, sulfur laden coal that brought a poor financial return even when you could find someone to buy it. I wonder how the general populace of Nigeria, Iraq, Venezuela and other countries that have been raped and pillaged so that international conglomerates can make the biggest profits for their wealthy shareholders would respond to this statement.

Last week, you featured a letter from a climate change denier who cited opinions from a number of very questionable sources as if they were fact. It worked well with the usual pap from your featured columnist who titles his column “BC Views” but reflects the views of a very narrow segment of the B.C. population that seems to think that we’re living in the last century.

Have you ever considered that you have a responsibility to the public to print factual, unbiased and rational content? Port Alberni deserves better.

Sam Brownlee,

Port Alberni

