Email newsroom@100milefreepress.net

LETTER: Confusion remains over collection of wildlife stats

For clarity, the RAPP line is an emergency services call centre based in Victoria…

To the Editor,

Re: Wildlife conflicts down in Alberni – Dec 16, 2020.

The BC Conservation Officer Service (“BCCOS”) and Wildsafe BC continue to adopt standardized messaging that encourages the public to call emergency services call centres for “wildlife sightings.” In many cases, the public is encouraged to call the Report all Poachers and Polluters (“RAPP”) line when wildlife is sighted or encountered.

For clarity, the RAPP line is an emergency services call centre based in Victoria with a focus on dispatching armed special provincial constables (employed as conservation officers) to address immediate issues of public safety (i.e., emergencies involving wildlife) or serious environmental crimes (i.e., poaching or other matters requiring the attention of policing services). Report all Poachers and Polluters is not a call centre to “report all bear sightings.”

No, the public is not encouraged to call their wildlife sightings into the RAPP line. Think of the RAPP line as a 911 service for environmental concerns or matters where there is an immediate public safety issue involving wildlife. In fact, if you feel you are in danger, you may simply call 911 and the call will be appropriately routed to the RAPP line dispatch system for the BCCOS. Calling emergency services for wildlife sightings produces artificially inflated statistics that are not helpful when assessing the accuracy of true conflict data.

These actions also tie up important and limited policing resources that are better placed elsewhere for more serious issues.

If there is a need to collect wildlife sighting information for research purposes, a more appropriate course of action is simply to call Wildsafe BC and allow them to track their own information separate from government emergency call centres.

Dr. Bryce Casavant,

Port Alberni

ConservationWildlife

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUINN’S QUIPS: Happy endings are hard to find

Just Posted

This photo of the Harbourview Apartments on Third Avenue was taken on Dec. 28. (SUSAN QUINN / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Remediation work keeps Harbourview Apartments safe—for now

City of Port Alberni will keep pressure on owner to comply with order

The Mountain View Kitty Cottage in Beaver Creek was specifically designed and built to care for cats. (Facebook photo)
BIZ BEAT: New ‘cat cottage’ opens in Beaver Creek

Water taxi service offered to Della Falls, plus more Port Alberni business news

Clark Power, left, talks to residents of Wintergreen Apartments and trailers as he hands out clothing and hand warmers from LB Woodchoppers on Dec. 15, 2020. Power accompanied Mark Braunagel to the Fourth Avenue location as part of Braunagel’s work. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Two organizations work on therapeutic recovery programs for Port Alberni

The road to addiction recovery is long

Fire crews battled Christie Mountain Wildfire near Penticton in summer, but the overall fire season was lighter than usual. Do you know which year was the worst for wildfires in British Columbia? (BC Wildfire Service photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the events of 2020?

A pandemic, a provincial election, a leadership race and a scandal all made the news in 2020

The KidSport Tree Recycling depot will take place Jan. 2-3, 2021. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Christmas tree chipping offered in Port Alberni

Take your tree to the Echo Centre back parking lot

FILE – Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 74 COVID deaths over Christmas holiday break; total number of cases tops 50,000

The total number of COVID deaths in B.C. has reached 882

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 speaks with a woman using a plastic bag to cover her mouth, as the snow-covered north shore mountains and a gantry crane at the Port of Vancouver are seen in the distance, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbians hang onto silver linings of pandemic world

Gratitude and appreciation for ‘the important things in life’ at the top of the list

A woman peers into a bakery’s window, where a gingerbread city is displayed, in Burnaby, B.C. on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C. man spends Christmas in jail after disobeying gathering ban 12 times in 3 months

‘Our officers issued multiple warnings and issued tickets to this man over several weeks’

News Bulletin file photo
BC Ferries cancels sailings with ‘extreme weather’ arriving

Routes along central and northern Vancouver Island impacted

Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)
Vancouver Island puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chartwell Malaspina long-term care facility in Nanaimo. (File photo)
UPDATE: Three more residents catch COVID-19 in outbreak at Nanaimo care home

Virus outbreak was reported Sunday at Chartwell Malaspina long-term care facility

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require arriving airline passengers to provide proof of negative COVID test

Mandatory 14-day quarantine remains in effect

A food delivery person wears a face mask as they walk away from a downtown Vancouver restaurant with a pick-up on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Late food, CERB and soiled mattresses: E-Comm releases worst 911 calls of 2020

Here are the top worst 911 calls of 2020, and who you should call instead

Most Read