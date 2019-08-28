LETTER: Denmark should consider a trade for Greenland

To the Editor,

In lieu of a purchase of Greenland, perhaps the US (ie: Trump) would consider a trade: Texas for Greenland? After all, each is rich in resources. Would this be preposterous? Would the Texans feel a little put out to belong to Denmark rather than the US? Would they have any say in the matter?

Denmark justifiably feels just a little put out, having had to summon a large police presence for the visit that was pressed for and subsequently rescinded by President Trump. The police have to be paid for this, and it is costing the Danish taxpayers millions of dollars. Just saying.

Niels Dybdahl,

Victoria, BC