LETTER: Doomsday predictions are dying, Earth isn’t

A bought and paid for media will follow the politically correct party line…

To the Editor,

Re: Change is inevitable, Editorial, May 1.

I was disappointed with your Black Press May 1 Earth Day editorial—but not surprised. Its climate catastrophe editorial tone was predicted by sensible observers when the Liberal government shoveled 500 million tax dollars into compliant newspaper-owners’ pockets.

A bought and paid for media will follow the politically correct party line, in this case, Mr. Trudeau’s Liberal party’s climate plan.

Historically there have always been misguided zealots predicting disaster but with today’s instant information technology, all time lag has disappeared. Every absurdity now gets immediate headline coverage.

It has always been true that it takes no time to make an uninformed assertion but it always takes time to find the facts to rebut an absurdity. That’s a fact that can’t be changed, and only some personal scepticism is a defense.

In the case of your recent Earth Day disaster prediction we could easily check how accurate the previous 21 years of doomsday predictions have been. The web holds the record and can be a harsh judge.

Of course, the many green acolytes, willing to believe that humanity causes multiple disastrous problems for the earth, will reject all criticism.

But for those who still retain a bit of perspective in a world gone environmentally mad, let’s give the last word to Dr. Patrick Moore: “Earth is greening, not dying. Don’t believe extinctions unless a Latin name is provided. Just another doomsday “prediction”.”

Gary Seinen,

Port Alberni

