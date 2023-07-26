Port Alberni’s historic steam locomotive crosses the Kitsuksis Creek trestle on its run as part of the McLean Mill tour in July of 2016. (J.R. Rardon photo)

LETTER: Even detractors turn to rail during crises

The changing weather is forcing us to consider all options…

To the Editor,

The rumour going around is that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure had the audacity, the unmitigated gall, after 20 years of foot dragging and passing the buck on funding, to phone up the Island Railway people while the Malahat was closed in November 2021 and again this year when fire closed Highway 4 to ask if the railway could be used to transport people and/or goods.

I can only imagine the dead air on the other end of the line as the Island Corridor Foundation folks picked their jaws up off the floor.

You ask anyone if they would have rather have spent $100 million on the railway, or been stuck for weeks on the other end of broken highways with no options, I think we all know the answer. The changing weather is forcing us to consider all options, new and old, including building resilience into transport systems.

We need our elected representatives, particularly MLA and Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation Josie Osborne, to demand a fully rebuilt, electrified, freight and passenger railway on Vancouver Island, right now.

Chris Alemany,

Port Alberni

EDITORIAL: Too much stuff is made to be thrown away
LETTER: Taxpayers should decide fire chief issue

