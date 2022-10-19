LETTER: Film Fest’s ‘Run Woman Run’ hits home for Port Alberni woman

Wilma Doxtdator has ties to director, filming location

A still from the movie “Run Woman Run” which will be shown at the Port Alberni theatre on Oct. 23. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

To the Editor,

Humour is a good teaching tool, especially when one is not interested. Indigenous humour can be unique and one needs to be alert or will miss subtle messages.

On Sunday, Oct. 23 an all-Indigenous movie, ‘Run Woman Run,’ is coming to Port Alberni, written and directed in 2020 by a Heiltsuk Nation, B.C. woman, Zoe Leigh Hopkins.

The topic of the movie is a health concern for most of us. Those who have already seen the movie said they enjoyed it a lot. Humour is involved but it is advised to “bring Kleenex too.”

The movie was made on the Six Nations Reserve in southern Ontario, where I was born and raised. I look forward to seeing familiar landscapes. I’m especially proud for Zoe Hopkins’ parents, who I have known for many years.

Thank you to Film Fest Port Alberni for bringing this movie to town.

Wilma Doxtdator,

Port Alberni

