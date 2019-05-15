LETTER: Health care education should be free, says writer

We all worry and complain about our health system…

To the Editor,

We all worry and complain about our health system. There are so many reasons why we wait for medical care: long waiting times for appointments; then specialists; then surgery; then treatments, follow ups—the list goes on and on.

We all know there aren’t enough doctors, hospitals, caregivers, etc. for everyone.

The only solution I can possibly see is free education for all medical personnel, i.e. doctors, nurses, etc., all pursuing careers in the health field.

Let’s look to the future for the next generation and start solving this situation now.

How can we expect our young people to pay the extravagant fees for education? It takes years of study and thousands of dollars in student loans unless you have wealthy parents. Not only that, these dedicated people are investing many years of their youthful lives to hard work and late-night studies.

Everything costs money but let’s hope our politicians can work something out.

Blanche Barrett,

Port Alberni