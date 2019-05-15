LETTER: Health care education should be free, says writer

We all worry and complain about our health system…

To the Editor,

We all worry and complain about our health system. There are so many reasons why we wait for medical care: long waiting times for appointments; then specialists; then surgery; then treatments, follow ups—the list goes on and on.

We all know there aren’t enough doctors, hospitals, caregivers, etc. for everyone.

The only solution I can possibly see is free education for all medical personnel, i.e. doctors, nurses, etc., all pursuing careers in the health field.

Let’s look to the future for the next generation and start solving this situation now.

How can we expect our young people to pay the extravagant fees for education? It takes years of study and thousands of dollars in student loans unless you have wealthy parents. Not only that, these dedicated people are investing many years of their youthful lives to hard work and late-night studies.

Everything costs money but let’s hope our politicians can work something out.

Blanche Barrett,

Port Alberni

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Welcome to the union ‘battle zone’ for pipeline construction
Next story
LETTER: Doomsday predictions are dying, Earth isn’t

Just Posted

Drag racers cancel Thunder in the Valley for 2019

AVDRA makes last-minute decision after ACRD denies airport for venue

Alberni Valley Transition Towns talks Green New Deal at town hall meeting

Port Alberni one of numerous communities across Canada examining a Green New Deal

ARTS AROUND: Solstice Arts Festival returns to Port Alberni

More than 80 artists will showcase their work at 15 Alberni Valley venues

New changes drawing new faces to Alberni Golf Course this season

The Men’s Club committee has made some changes for this year

BUSINESS BEAT: Lower Johnston area of Port Alberni blooms with new business

Uptown area sees upbeat attitude

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read