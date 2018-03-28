LETTER: Health professionals give new lease on life

Please permit a few words of profound thanks to all those at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital

To the Editor,

Please permit a few words of profound thanks to all those at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (NRGH), whose most caring and attentive expertise made the fitting of a pacemaker appear so effortless on March 20.

Things couldn’t have gone smoother from arrival at the admitting desk, where Gail directed me into the safe hands of Sandra at the Daycare Surgery Clinic. After the pre-op documentation by Nurse Victoria, it was promptly into the operating room where Surgeon Dr. Rustin Brown worked his magic under the watchful eye of anesthesiologist Dr. Mike Soltenhiemer, and the magnificent nursing team of Wendy, Bryn and Michaela. Then four hours of constant monitoring from Nurse Michelle in the Recovery Room before being dispatched for X-Rays, and confirmation that everything was in order.

Nurse Annette was most caring and concerned on my discharge from NRGH, ensuring that I had someone to stay with me overnight, as I had overlooked that precaution since recently becoming a widower. My ever-willing chauffeur of the day Patrick stepped into the breach to allay Annette’s concerns.

Leaving NRGH compound on the afternoon of the Vernal Equinox I could only marvel at a wonderful team of health professionals who had literally given me a new lease on life, recharging my ailing heart on the first day of Spring.

Bernie Smith,

Parksville

