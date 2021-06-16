LETTER: Labels take away from analysis

To the Editor,

Re: Capitalism rules the western world, Letters, June 2

It’s sad and depressing to see people locked in polarized argument about whether “capitalism is better than socialism” or vice versa.

Any way of financing and organizing a venture—call it capitalism, socialism or something else—will have its own mixtures of advantages and disadvantages for various groups of people.

Before judging what’s “best” in any given case, it’s simple common sense to carefully consider the financial and other consequences for all those it will affect. Ideological labelling virtually destroys the possibility for a reasoned analysis.

Alexander Miller,

Port Alberni