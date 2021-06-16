LETTER: Logging threatens water quality in the Alberni Valley

To the Editor,

Well, folks of the Alberni Valley, we live in one of the most beautiful places in the world, but we are losing control and respect of our environment and the future of our water resources because we are letting the forest companies plunder the environment.

I may be just a dumb old retired logger but I have written letters to the editor for years about the future state of our water resources; I have said before that if we do not stop logging our watersheds we will eventually have to get our potable water from Great Central Lake.

We are entering into a very hot and dry summer and we will soon learn that Mother Nature is still in charge.

Wayne Crowley,

Port Alberni

