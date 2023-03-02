LETTER: Momentum building to revive Vancouver Island rail service

The federal government must state its intention for the future of the Vancouver Island Rail Corridor by mid-March. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)

The federal government must state its intention for the future of the Vancouver Island Rail Corridor by mid-March. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)

Rail proponent says time is running out for Island Rail Corridor

To the Editor,

A report released by the BC Government on its website recently listed as a “primary finding” something many have said for a long time (17 years in my case!): “There are many opportunities for freight rail traffic on Vancouver Island that could be realized with significantly less investment than previous studies have identified.”

I had to do a double take, but there it was. It suggests a connection to Duke Point and Harmac and reconnecting Crofton to maximize efficiency, carbon reductions, and opportunities for shippers across the Island, including Port Alberni.

Momentum seems to be building. The deadline for the railway is fast approaching and it seems people are realizing that both business and people can benefit hugely from its reinstatement and modernization.

I’ll be urging every politician I know to make that happen.

Chris Alemany,

Port Alberni

