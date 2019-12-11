Two youth were caught smashing the windows in two passenger rail cars that are part of the Alberni Pacific Railway in the summer. PHOTO COURTESY DAVID HOOPER

LETTER: Parents should have to pay for damage to heritage rail cars, says writer

We feel there has been a lack of supervision…

To the Editor,

Re: Port Alberni taxpayers will have to pay for damage to heritage rail cars, Nov. 27

We are very disappointed to see the article in your paper that we, the taxpayers of Port Alberni, have to pick up the bill for the damage to the rail cars that two juveniles caused. The parents of the two boys should pay the bill.

We feel there has been a lack of supervision. There has to be respect for other people’s property. If not, what are we teaching our young people? ‘You can do whatever you want and you will get away with it.’

Is that the right answer? We don’t think so.

Elli and Roland Goehl,

Port Alberni

