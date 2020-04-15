LETTER: People deserve to know where COVID-19 is present

To the Editor,

I have to state my objections to the current Island Health policy of not disclosing the location of current coronavirus cases. As we know, Vancouver Island is larger than some countries so telling us there are cases on the Island informs no one.

The rest of the world has no issue advising its citizens of the location of infections. I feel it is irresponsible to keep this information secret. Influenza infections are displayed on their websites and this virus is a far greater hazard.

As a senior I am very concerned about the virus and my ability to survive it. If this is present in my community, I would adjust my isolation parameters accordingly like foregoing all grocery shopping until it is over versus going shopping at the designated “senior” times.

Susan Barnett,

Port Alberni

CoronavirusIsland HealthVancouver Island Health Authority