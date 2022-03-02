letter

LETTER: People should not be disposable

Neglecting people dealing with debilitating drug addiction should never have been acceptable…

To the Editor,

While B.C.’s NDP government could do better, it was hypocritical for BC Liberal MLA Peter Milobar to have recently criticized its “continued failure to address the opioid crisis.” It’s as comparably rich as his party condemning the government for continued housing unaffordability, a crisis essentially created by the conservative BC Liberals under former premiers Gordon Campbell and Christy Clark.

Undoubtedly, neglecting people dealing with debilitating drug addiction should never have been an acceptable or preferable political option. But the callous politics typically involved with addiction funding and services likely reflects conservative electorate opposition, however irrational, towards making proper treatment available to low- and no-income addicts.

To me, it’s as though some people, however precious, can tragically be consciously or subconsciously considered disposable — especially by government bean-counters — because they are debilitatingly addicted to drugs. Then those people may begin perceiving themselves as worthless and consume their addictive substances more haphazardly.

​Frank Sterle Jr.,

White Rock, B.C.

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Lift each other up for Pink Shirt Day
Next story
EDITORIAL: Russia-Ukraine conflict affects the whole world

Just Posted

Earth, Land & Sea, a local, family-run processing facility, will process the material from the Alberni Clayoquot Regional District’s new roadside organics collection program. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Nine Alberni Valley businesses nominated for excellence on Vancouver Island

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Taxes rise in Alberni Valley’s rural areas for 2022

The McLean Mill National Historic Site is located in the Alberni Valley. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Agricultural Land Commission grants exclusion for McLean Mill National Historic Site

A Bayside player attempts to get past the Black Sheep during snowy BC Rugby action on Feb. 26, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep fall to Bayside in snowy rugby action