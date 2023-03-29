Email editor@valleyrecord.com.

LETTER: Personal attacks have no place in politics

Recently elected ACRD director says these types of actions will limit future candidates

To the Editor,

Social media has done a lot to help with communication to a vast number of people in a split second, but it comes at a cost. In the last election for a Cherry Creek representative several questions were asked to the candidates, however, there were questions that went past the usual policy points and went after the person and their family members. These questions have no part in a political debate and will have damaging consequences in the future.

No person who puts their name forward asks for personal attacks on their family, but this seems to be the norm on social media.

The long-term effects of these actions is that people will not put their name forward in the future. Even this (Alberni-Clayoquot) regional district is not exempt from having trouble with members of the public putting their name forward for these positions.

If this is the future where attacks on family are the new standard, then we will see empty chairs at the board table in the future.

Even if there is no representative for the area, bylaws and policy will continue to be passed that affect that area. In order to have a healthy regional board it is imperative that the candidates have a healthy, vibrant debate of the policies that are important, comments about their families should not be a part of this process.

Mike Sparrow,

Cherry Creek

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District

