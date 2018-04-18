LETTER: Points to ponder leading up to provincial election

Should the right to vote go to all Canadian citizens 14 and over or only to taxpayers?

To the Editor,

Should the right to vote go to all Canadian citizens 14 and over or only to taxpayers? i.e. Should prisoners and the socially assisted be denied a vote until they get jobs and pay taxes?

Is democracy’s freedom of speech muzzled because re-election is a politician’s prime directive and they’re too politically correct to tackle controversy because it’s not their money they’re spending? Should Canada hold a referendum on this issue and let the majority decide?

Should governments copy corporations and give elected leaders CEO power for five-year terms? This would enable minority governments to pass legislation just as if they were a majority. If they enrich our Canadian corporation, are shareholder voters certain to re elect them?

If they fail, the new government can reverse all changes, passed by the last administration.

R. Frankow,

Port Alberni