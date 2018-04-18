LETTER: Points to ponder leading up to provincial election

Should the right to vote go to all Canadian citizens 14 and over or only to taxpayers?

To the Editor,

Should the right to vote go to all Canadian citizens 14 and over or only to taxpayers? i.e. Should prisoners and the socially assisted be denied a vote until they get jobs and pay taxes?

Is democracy’s freedom of speech muzzled because re-election is a politician’s prime directive and they’re too politically correct to tackle controversy because it’s not their money they’re spending? Should Canada hold a referendum on this issue and let the majority decide?

Should governments copy corporations and give elected leaders CEO power for five-year terms? This would enable minority governments to pass legislation just as if they were a majority. If they enrich our Canadian corporation, are shareholder voters certain to re elect them?

If they fail, the new government can reverse all changes, passed by the last administration.

R. Frankow,

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: Alberni city councillor deserves notice for his stance on pay raises
Next story
EDITORIAL: Port Alberni needs, wants street market

Just Posted

Popular self-guided art tour returns for Solstice Arts Festival

Two-day day fundraiser for the Rollin Art Centre will highlight Alberni Valley artists

Columnist Sonja Drinkwater ‘downsizing’ at Alberni Valley News

Celebrate popular Scene and Heard writer at April 22 retirement party

Alberni chamber pitches street market for summer

Market would capture attention of west coast traffic, says chamber’s Bill Collette

Musical tribute to Tom Petty will debut in Port Alberni

‘I wanted to do it in my hometown’

Judge stays charges against 3 Oceanside Mounties due to trial delays

Trio were facing assault charges after being accused of pepper spraying a man

NDP gives Liberal budget ‘failing grade’ on gender equality

Nanaimo-Ladysmith MP Sheila Malcolmson said budget doesn’t do enough to focus on pay equity

New spill response bases on hold as pipeline paused

Future of six new bases, 125 jobs, on Vancouver Island in limbo over Kinder Morgan decision

Province buys up company’s entire stock of rabbit disease vaccine

Vaccine arrives from France and is now being distributed to 50 veterinary clinics

Vancouver first in B.C. to allow liquor sales in grocery stores

Beer, wine and spirits to be sold at stores this year

B.C.’s annual 4-20 protest still relevant: spokesman

Most schools in Delta, Coquitlam, and North Vancouver will be closed Friday

Mud slide closes another B.C. Interior highway

A mud slide has closed Highway 3A between Castlegar and Nelson just north of the Brilliant Dam.

Canadian drug mule sentenced in Australia for cocaine cruise

Melina Roberge, 24, pleaded guilty to smuggling 95 kilograms of the drug in suitcase

At just 20, Henderson on pace to being most decorated Canadian pro golfer

Brooke Henderson is looking to three wins as one of the most successful professionals in her sport

Bail denied for woman who kept remains of 6 infants in storage locker

Andrea Giesbrecht of Winnipeg will remain behind bars until her appeal is heard

Most Read