To submit a letter to the editor, e-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com. Include your first and last name or initials and a last name, and your city of residence. Letters will be edited.

LETTER: Port Alberni has too many crosswalks

New residents say city needs to remove some crosswalks for safety

To the Editor,

I am writing as a concerned citizen who recently moved to this city. My husband and I moved to Port Alberni just over three years ago. We had both lived in multiple cities across the country leading up to our move to this city. We moved here for the beautiful land and attractive real estate prices.

A few weeks into the move we noticed something very blatant. The crosswalks. Why are there so many crosswalks in this city? As the year went on, there were multiple reports of people being hit. Including a few fatalities.

We can’t help but wonder, why on Earth are there so many crosswalks without crossing lights? The city simply doesn’t need this many designated crosswalks.

We notice that people will walk across the road with an entitled right of way and not even look! They might have earbuds in or a hood up and they do not bother to look. On the rainy, dark nights here in the winter, the streets are hard to see when driving.

As residents of Port Alberni we are asking that the city remove a hefty amount of these crosswalks and put up lights at crossings that make the most sense in an area. It would seem that injury and fatality would drop if this happened. We can’t be the only ones in this city that are concerned about this.

Martha Robinson,

Port Alberni

Alberni ValleyCrosswalksPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: ‘Shelter’ increase for persons with disabilities not even poverty level

Just Posted

Terry Deakin, owner and operator of INEO Employment Services, left, with receptionist Gurmanjeet Kaur. (HEATHER WARREN PHOTO)
WOMEN OF INFLUENCE: Terry Deakin offers a lifeline to others

Members of the 100-Plus Women Who Care Port Alberni present Fir Park Village executive director Joe McQuaid with a cheque for $12,700 for the Alberni Continuous Care Society, which looks after Fir Park and Echo Villages. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
WOMEN OF INFLUENCE: 100-Plus Women Who Care give a hand up to seniors

Members of five Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations — Tseshaht, Hupacasath, Uchucklesaht, Tlaoquiaht and Huu-ay-aht — perform a series of songs and dance in Port Alberni. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO
Nuu-chah-nulth women working to keep Indigenous traditions and roles alive

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

Pop-up banner image