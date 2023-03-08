LETTER: Port Alberni has too many crosswalks

To the Editor,

I am writing as a concerned citizen who recently moved to this city. My husband and I moved to Port Alberni just over three years ago. We had both lived in multiple cities across the country leading up to our move to this city. We moved here for the beautiful land and attractive real estate prices.

A few weeks into the move we noticed something very blatant. The crosswalks. Why are there so many crosswalks in this city? As the year went on, there were multiple reports of people being hit. Including a few fatalities.

We can’t help but wonder, why on Earth are there so many crosswalks without crossing lights? The city simply doesn’t need this many designated crosswalks.

We notice that people will walk across the road with an entitled right of way and not even look! They might have earbuds in or a hood up and they do not bother to look. On the rainy, dark nights here in the winter, the streets are hard to see when driving.

As residents of Port Alberni we are asking that the city remove a hefty amount of these crosswalks and put up lights at crossings that make the most sense in an area. It would seem that injury and fatality would drop if this happened. We can’t be the only ones in this city that are concerned about this.

Martha Robinson,

Port Alberni

