LETTER: Port Alberni visitor appreciates museum art show

To the Editor,

I would like to express my gratitude for the wonderful “Emergence” art exhibit at the Alberni Valley Museum.

During my stay in Port Alberni, I went back four times to fully appreciate the extraordinary work of these local artists and how it has been laid out so beautifully in the gallery to create a cohesive and meaningful experience for the visitor. After more than two years of the pandemic, the central theme of “New Works, New Beginnings” and the diverse ways the artists responded to it felt incredibly relevant to me.

Thanks to all the jury, organizers, museum staff and artists who contributed to this very special show. I encourage anyone who has not had the chance to go and see it before it closes on September 3.

Emma Gehrs-Whyte,

Winnipeg, MB

