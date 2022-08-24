letter

LETTER: Port Alberni visitor appreciates museum art show

‘Emergence’ is on display until Sept. 3

To the Editor,

I would like to express my gratitude for the wonderful “Emergence” art exhibit at the Alberni Valley Museum.

During my stay in Port Alberni, I went back four times to fully appreciate the extraordinary work of these local artists and how it has been laid out so beautifully in the gallery to create a cohesive and meaningful experience for the visitor. After more than two years of the pandemic, the central theme of “New Works, New Beginnings” and the diverse ways the artists responded to it felt incredibly relevant to me.

Thanks to all the jury, organizers, museum staff and artists who contributed to this very special show. I encourage anyone who has not had the chance to go and see it before it closes on September 3.

Emma Gehrs-Whyte,

Winnipeg, MB

Port Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Horne Lake Connector is history
Next story
LETTER: Heat wave should be high priority for local governments

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Savard brothers win Stableford event

Mary Clare Massicotte, the coordinator for the Port Alberni Community Action Team, ties a purple ribbon around a sign post outside of Port Alberni City Hall to mark International Overdose Awareness Day in 2021. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Solutions sought for toxic drug crisis in Port Alberni

Several Meals on Wheels delivery drivers collect extra meals for their clients on Monday, March 16, 2020. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Gov’t policy change threatens gaming grant for Port Alberni’s Meals on Wheels program

Jaedyn Waldriff, age eight, proudly holds her catch. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)
Young anglers make big catches at Port Alberni bullhead derby

Pop-up banner image