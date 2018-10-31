LETTER: Port Alberni’s overdose prevention site has got to go

I challenge the new mayor and council and public health authorities to take immediate steps

To the Editor,

I’m a senior, recently retired in Port Alberni. My son had recently bought a house here, and was very happy with the value he received. Early this year, after finding Port Alberni to be a welcoming and friendly community with terrific values in real estate and a wonderful setting, I bought a house to retire in.

I met my neighbours, and was pleased to find them terrific people. Stores and restaurants gave great and friendly service. Paths and parks were in good supply. Fishing and hiking beckoned.

However, unknown to me, a safe injection site was operating a few blocks away.

The wonderful sunset views from my deck became accompanied in the nice summer weather by the screams and cries of unknown women, and loud vulgarities from men. Dramas of drug life were lived out on my street in front of everyone, and could not be ignored.

A few weeks after my move here, I have discovered ladies undies and condoms on my lawn. I saw a young woman step behind my fence and defecate while I worked on my yard. My wood pile has depreciated by the shopping cart load. I ran off a young man who was attempting enter to my truck. Shopping carts sometimes get left at the intersection. A neighbour had his computer and other items stolen from his house.

My son called to make sure I kept my doors locked after he found an unknown person with dubious intent in his house. The nice park near my home has an uncomfortable presence of illicit campsites where fire safety was obviously not a high priority.

Good thing I have a fine monitored security system. It’s a critical need here. We must live behind locked doors, day and night.

Provide more services for seniors and you’ll attract more seniors. Provide more incentives for business, and you’ll be more attractive to business. Provide more services to drug addicts and the homeless, and you’ll get more of them and accompanying crime.

I challenge the new mayor and council and public health authorities to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and quality of life for all residents, not just addicts. It is not acceptable to reduce residential safety and life satisfaction for the majority of citizens in order to have a safe injection site for addicts. The safe injection site should be removed immediately.

E. Adams,

Port Alberni

EDITOR’S NOTE: The site at Third Avenue and Bute street is known as an overdose prevention site, which is different from a safe injection site. Port Alberni’s OPS opened in May 2017.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: The conquest of rural B.C. nears completion

Just Posted

Alberni wrestler to represent Canada on the international stage

Paige Maher is one of 10 athletes from across the country travelling to Japan

Thieves target 10th Avenue Plaza in Port Alberni

Port Alberni RCMP are looking for information from the public

Kelly Ellard, who killed B.C. teen Reena Virk, has day parole extended

The 35-year-old was convicted of murder in 2005, and granted conditional day parole last November

ACAWS to operate new transition housing in Port Alberni

20 units of second-stage housing will provide supports for women and children fleeing violence

BCHL: Bulldogs’ Hawthorne earns first BCHL shutout

Alberni Valley Bulldogs split a pair of home games over the weekend

Author returns to his Alberni Valley elementary school for debut of new book

Troy Wilson first wrote Captain Otter when he was a Grade 1 student at John Howitt Elementary

Prison watchdog slams investigation of deadly riot in Saskatchewan

The 2016 riot involved 185 prisoners and left one inmate dead, eight prisoners injured and a large part of the institution uninhabitable

Woman plans to die on Thursday, says Ottawa is forcing early death

Audrey Parker of Halifax has approached it as a political act

B.C. man arrested in connection to violent home invasion

Six charges are being brought against a man arrested by Nanaimo RCMP

Mom cries to B.C. jury about the last day she saw daughter alive in 1978

The last time Madeline Lanaro saw her 12-year-old daughter alive was just outside Merritt, B.C.

Liberals close gap on fundraising Tories as election nears

Between July and September the Conservatives took in $4.86 million

Former UBC prof files defamation suit over sexual assault allegations

Steven Galloway’s lawsuit also accuses two dozen other people of repeating the accusations on social media

Dead cat found Zap-strapped sparks B.C. SPCA investigation

The cat was found in Cook Park

B.C. aims to limit donations on MLA recall campaigns

Two MLAs, David Eby and Rich Coleman, currently face recall petitions in their ridings

Most Read