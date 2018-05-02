LETTER: Protesters need to learn hard truths about Kinder Morgan pipeline project

The time has come for the pipeline protesters to start facing the facts about the pipeline.

To the Editor,

The time has come for the pipeline protesters to start facing the facts about the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

The Canadian constitution states that each province has total control over its natural resources. It also states that if one province has to cross over into another province, to get the natural resource exported to market, this becomes the responsibility of the federal government and the constitution states that in the case example of twinning the Kinder Morgan pipeline, B.C. has no say in the project being completed.

B.C.’s present minority NDP government is wasting taxpayer dollars on legal fees, which at the end will just prove a waste of time. Tax dollars that could be used for health and education expenses. Premier John Horgan is only trying to enhance the future of his political career. His fight to stop the expansion is a coverup, and at the end, he will, say, “I did try”.

The pipeline has been in existence since 1953. Kinder Morgan wants to twin the pipeline. Kinder Morgan will pay the B.C. government $25 to $50 million per year for a period of 20 years once the new dual pipeline is in operation.

Protesters need to remember that this money is their money by way of the government bank account, or taxpayers’ bank account in reality. their provincial government is only the manager of this bank account.

Protesters must realize that work camps are no longer popular and are only located where the construction is not near a town or city.

This means that all hotel rooms will be filled with construction workers, restaurants will be much busier than normal, parts store, equipment rentals, machine shops, mechanical shops, etc. will all be part of the boom due to construction from the Alberta border all the way to Burnaby, B.C. Three years of continued boom. Most of the wages earned on the project will be union wages.

Also Kinder Morgan has noted that once the additional tanker traffic begins, all tankers will have tugboat escorts all the way out to the open ocean waters. Not once has a protester mentioned anything about the tugboat escort.

Joe Sawchuk,

Duncan

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Just Posted

Alberni wrestlers cap successful season with awards night

The Alberni District Secondary School wrestling teams had a dream season

Race for municipal seats starts in Port Alberni

Most politicians are undecided about October election

Orca Airways closes shop after 13 years in business

Pacific Coastal is re-booking existing guests scheduled to fly to Tofino-Ucluelet.

Port Alberni francophone students plant for their future

Students at École des Grands-cedres plant fruit trees in school garden

Martin Mars waterbombers still hold appeal, says Vancouver Island historian

Could flying tankers once again play a role in controlling coastal wildfires?

No relief in sight as gasoline price hits four-year high

Canadians celebrating the onset of summer driving season have been dismayed by another spring phenomenon, increasing gasoline prices

VIDEO: Man dead after motorcycle hits city bus

Bus damaged, RCMP cannot confirm if others on the bus were injured

Investigation into harassment allegations against NDP MP complete

Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir was accused by Christine Moore of having harassed several women

MPs vote to call on Pope, again, for residential schools apology

Among the 94 calls to action by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was a request for an apology

‘Revenge porn’ law focuses too much on privacy: UBC student

Anti-cyberbullying Bill C-13 needs to consider sharing images as a gender-based act, student says

B.C. man killed in Peru remembered by neighbours as ‘spiritual, loving, kind and polite’

Those who knew him say accusations are incomprehensible

Convicted councillors should lose positions, says Lower Mainland council

Lobbying to change B.C. Community Charter after David Murray conviction

B.C. health ministry moves to bar extra billing

Debate continues over role of private clinics, wait lists in B.C.

More than 1,000 operators opt in to child care savings

More than 25,000 spaces will see fee reductions of up to $350 already

Most Read

  • LETTER: Protesters need to learn hard truths about Kinder Morgan pipeline project

    The time has come for the pipeline protesters to start facing the facts about the pipeline.