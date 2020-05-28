LETTER: Public deserves access to Sproat Lake Provincial Park

To the Editor,

Re: Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District takes step back over proposed bus service to Sproat Lake, May 15

Despite the real or perceived inconveniences associated with a proposed bus route to Sproat Lake, transit remains a low-barrier solution for families and individuals to use to access provincial parks.

Provincial parks are public spaces that should be enjoyed by all and not just a select few who already have access as a result of privilege, class and mobility.

Lesley Fox,

via e-mail

