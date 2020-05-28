LETTER: Public deserves access to Sproat Lake Provincial Park

To the Editor:

To the Editor,

Re: Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District takes step back over proposed bus service to Sproat Lake, May 15

Despite the real or perceived inconveniences associated with a proposed bus route to Sproat Lake, transit remains a low-barrier solution for families and individuals to use to access provincial parks.

Provincial parks are public spaces that should be enjoyed by all and not just a select few who already have access as a result of privilege, class and mobility.

Lesley Fox,

via e-mail

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictBC Transit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: Canada needs to remember rural communities as thoughts turn to pandemic recovery

Just Posted

LETTER: Public deserves access to Sproat Lake Provincial Park

To the Editor:

QUINN’S QUIPS: Port Alberni woman honoured for her love of helping

Carolina Tatoosh earns provincial honours for her work with Nuu-chah-nulth elders, youth

West Coast Trail to remain closed for now

Federal government won’t open world-famous trek until its First Nations are ready for visitors

New gazebo for Victoria Quay opens with help from Alberni Rotary club

A new gazebo that has been erected at Victoria Quay is the… Continue reading

New Vancouver Island airline eyes Alberni’s airport for charter flights

ACRD has work to do to support air operations, says GM of environmental services

B.C. legislature coming back June 22 as COVID-19 emergency hits record

Pandemic restrictions now longer than 2017 wildfire emergency

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Feds delay national action plan for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Meanwhile, the pandemic has exacerbated the violence facing many Indigenous women and girls

B.C.’s essential grocery, hardware store employees should get pandemic pay: retail group

Only B.C.’s social, health and corrections workers are eligible for top-ups

COLUMN: Canada needs to remember rural communities as thoughts turn to pandemic recovery

Small towns often rely on tourism, which has been decimated by COVID-19

Edmonton, Vancouver and Toronto vying to be NHL hubs, but there’s a catch

The NHL unveiled a return-to-play plan that would feature 24 teams

As SD84 schools look to reopen, Kyuquot and Zeballos opt out

Schools in Tahsis and Gold River will open on June 1, with 30 per cent students expected to come in

B.C. sees 9 new COVID-19 cases, one death as officials watch for new cases amid Phase Two

Number of confirmed active cases is at 244, with 37 people in hospital

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

Most Read