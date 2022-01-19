Email editor@interior-news.com

LETTER: Senior not impressed with hospital stay

I am an 80-year-old woman, recovering from a broken arm…

Dear Editor,

I am an 80-year-old woman, recovering from a broken arm and have lived in Port for 40 years. After my experience this past month, we will surely move away.

My husband was having a health problem, so we went to emergency. Because he has dementia, I needed to be with him, but they barred me at the door. It was a cold, rainy night. The staff would not let me sit where it was warm. The only place to sit while I waited was a chair by the open door and soon I was shaking with the cold.

When I asked if I could use the bathroom, I was told “sure, walk around to the other end of the hospital to admitting.” It was black, cold, pouring rain, and snow and ice covered the ground. There is no sidewalk and no lights. I feared I would fall and break the other arm so could not go to the bathroom.

I finally went and sat in the truck. After three more hours I went and checked up on my husband. No one had seen him yet. I insisted on seeing him and they physically stopped me and then they threatened to phone the RCMP.

We finally got out around midnight after seven hours. We should have stayed home, taken an aspirin and saved ourselves seven hours of much pain.

They told me this is hospital rules. We understand COVID and the need to be careful, but we felt they treated us coldheartedly and insensitively, close to being downright callous. In contrast, the night security guard was more than kind and gentle and sweet.

Too bad he wasn’t the greeter at the door.

Jean Jantzen,

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: Sale of Hawaii Mars presents an opportunity

Just Posted

Dina Stuehler has opened her fourth Ironworks Cafe & Creperie location on Vancouver Island, this time in Port Alberni on Argyle Street at Kingsway. (TERESA BIRD PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: New year means new businesses opening in Port Alberni

Hobie Hedquist, who blocked 34 shots, earned his fourth BCHL shutout on Saturday night over the Cowichan Valley Capitals. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up third straight win with shutout against Caps

Staffing challenges driven by Omicron cases numbers have significantly impacted the ability of Island Health to provide safe, quality care, health authority president Kathy McNeil said. (Black Press Media file photo)
Omicron-driven staffing shortages lead to service interruptions in Island Health facilities

Port Alberni Bombers forward Brett MacLean and Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Tyler Ollech eagerly wait for the puck to drop in the opening period of a game on Friday, Jan. 14. The Bombers were trailing 2-0, but came back and won 3-2 in overtime. (PHOTO COURTESY KAICEE TROTT)
VIJHL: Port Alberni Bombers get a win in first home game of 2022