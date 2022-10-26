LETTER: Sick are getting sicker waiting to be seen at walk-in clinic

Writer says better system needs to be found for people needing medical care in Port Alberni

To the Editor,

Recently I was part of a lineup of people trying to see a doctor at the walk-in clinic at the Maple Way health centre in Port Alberni. I waited outside with a number of other people.

I have seen as many as 15 people waiting outside for two hours prior to the clinic opening, even in winter when it is snowing and cold. Seniors and people who are ill can’t stand for long periods of time. There has to be a better way.

There is plenty of room inside to place several chairs. Another alternative would be to implement a system where you could take a number and go wait in your car or go away and come back.

It is wonderful that there is a walk-in clinic for the people who cannot find a family doctor due to the chronic shortage of family doctors but it seems to me the service could be delivered in a more caring and humane way. What a shame.

Bill Karasiuk,

Port Alberni

