Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Tanker’s a ticking time bomb in Yemen

Being a retired Deep-Sea Tanker Master I read marine websites on a daily basis…

To the Editor,

Being a retired Deep-Sea Tanker Master I read marine websites on a daily basis, and have become increasingly alarmed by how Yemen’s civil war threatens marine environment in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

Of particular concern is a floating storage and offloading (FSO) tanker ironically named Safer, after the Yemeni government-owned oil company.

FSO Safer is a 45 year-old, 362-metre (1,188-foot) rusting hulk containing over a million barrels of oil (48 million gallons), moored just offshore from coastline controlled by Houthi rebels, supported by Iran in their fight against the government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia and others.

While the tragedy of civil war takes its terrible toll on the Yemeni population, the rebels have held the tanker and its cargo as a bargaining chip for the past five years. With no maintenance allowed, the situation on board is now so severe that salvage is the only solution to avert a marine disaster of ginormous proportions.

The rebels refuse to work with the United Nations, and Western nations have developed a blind spot as far as Yemen is concerned. The FSO Safer is a ticking time bomb that could crack open or explode and wreak havoc into the Red Sea with a potential oil spill about four times greater than 1989’s Exxon Valdez.

Tragically, the world’s media is so caught up with the pandemic, anti-discrimination protests, pending presidential elections, vaccine hacking, etc, that insufficient pressure is brought to bear for the United Nations to knock Middle Eastern heads together and organize immediate salvage operations.

“Loquacious Liz” (Elizabeth) May, the Leader of Canada’s Green Party, and others have spent many years spouting untruths about tanker safety.

Despite their obvious control of social media and other networks, they, and multitudes of supposedly environmentally-concerned followers, have been strangely silent when very real tanker safety is involved in the Red Sea.

Bernie Smith,

Parksville

Letter to the EditorMariners

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Cat owners need to show more respect for neighbours
Next story
LETTER: Cats and dogs should be treated equally in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Port Alberni Port Authority says foreign vessels are following COVID-19 regulations

Shore leave is available to all asymptomatic seafarers on the vessel

ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club is getting younger

Sunday, July 26 will be a two-man best ball sponsored by Alberni Auto Group

UPDATE: No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after earthquakes near Vancouver Island, Alaska

Earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

Port Alberni’s Jacqueline Carmichael named board president for FBCW

Port Alberni writer has been on the Federation of BC Writers board for two years

Dual Canada-U.S. citizens face hostile reception in Port Alberni

People asked to report suspicious licence plates to Canada Border Services Agency

What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Here’s a look at what’s in the bill, which will go to the Senate in the coming days

Pickup driver hurt in fiery crash with logging truck on the highway near Nanaimo

Accident happened close to Cedar Road intersection near Nanaimo Airport a little after 6 a.m.

WorkSafeBC reports more than 300 violations of COVID-19 safety rules

One-third of the violations were in the service sector, which includes salons and restaurants

Abbotsford officer dies of his injuries following assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young was assaulted on July 13 on Baker Street

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo

Rope team’s slimmest crew member climbs down 18 metres to harness pet

Self-reported B.C. fish farm data showed 14 farms with violating levels of lice

DFO says sea lice levels fine, but fish farm data shows otherwise

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Judge to decide if accused Salmon Arm church shooter not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks

Michelaine Lahaie says she has yet to hear from Brenda Lucki in response to

Most Read