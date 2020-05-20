LETTER: Teenagers are our hope for the future

I believe some of our unsung heroes are our community’s pre-teens, teens and young adults…

Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@albernivalleynews.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

To the Editor,

I believe some of our unsung heroes are our community’s pre-teens, teens and young adults. I want to acknowledge their demonstrative resilience during COVID-19.

To highlight, I have observed how my neighbour’s teenagers have adapted and thrived to the rapidly changing and “new rules” regulated environment with grace, innovation and sophistication. It can’t be easy when we consider the “social” and “technological” culture our young cohort are living in.

I have had a lot of time to reflect upon my own teenage years and am extremely grateful that a coronavirus pandemic wasn’t a lived reality. Thus, I am hopeful for the future because our young cohort have adapted quickly by transitioning from attending school to on-line studies, are adjusting to limited “face-to-face” friend time and discovering how to play “freely” outside, to name just a few observations.

Most notably, they are “stepping up to the plate” in a very brave manner.

Thank you for inspiring an older generation!

R. Friel,

Port Alberni

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictCoronavirus