LETTER: Thank you to the Alberni Valley Bulldogs

To the Editor,

This has been an awesome year to be a fan of the Bulldogs.

A lot of changes have happened, including our two coaches, Matt and Jeff, and business manager Tali. I want to thank you for believing in our community and our hockey team, and for treating the fans and players with respect.

And to the players: we’ve had our ups and downs through the season, but when the playoffs started, who ever would have thought we would take the first place team and have their backs to the wall. All three games in OT.

We are incredibly proud of you, and although we go no further, the buzz in town was amazing, the crowds were bigger, the excitement and noise reached the top and you should all hold your head high and smile, because you all brought us to our feet.

Have a great offseason and see you next year, thanks again for being a Bulldog.

Nancy Smeltzer,

Nanaimo