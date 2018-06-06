LETTER: Thanks for the work at Roger Creek Trail

To the Editor,
I would like to extend a huge thank you to the crew who were out doing maintenance on the Roger Creek Trail May 29. Your hard work is much appreciated!
Melissa Shiplack,
Port Alberni
