LETTER: Thanks for the work at Roger Creek Trail

To the Editor,

I would like to extend a huge thank you to the crew who were out doing maintenance on the Roger Creek Trail May 29. Your hard work is much appreciated!

Melissa Shiplack,

Port Alberni

