LETTER: Time is running out for Vancouver Island’s rail options

To the Editor,

When my wife and I traveled in Europe in 2015 we experienced the pleasant, efficient and sustainable service provided by Europe’s network of electric trains. The future challenge of moving large numbers of Vancouver Island residents and visitors up and down the Island in an inexpensive, climate friendly and sustainable way could be solved by an electric train system similar to what we experienced in Europe.

This could be accomplished by upgrading the system of rail lines that we already have and equipping it with the latest in commuter rail technology. This would also create much needed jobs during our energy transition.

However, we must act quickly to secure our existing railway corridor. The courts have given the federal government until March 14 to make a commitment to develop a commuter rail system on the Island. I urge our government officials to seize the opportunity to create a world-class electric rail system that we will be able to enjoy in the future.

John Mayba,

Port Alberni

Alberni ValleyPort AlberniTransportation