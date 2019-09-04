LETTER: Westporte residents ask city council, where is our park?

The park is like all the other promises we got from city council…

To the Editor,

Where is our park? As a resident of Westporte Place, we were promised a park where we could go and sit and visit and watch our children and grandchildren play.

There is a small little sandbox that was put in 25 years ago but nothing for anyone over three years of age.

The park is like all the other promises we got from city council; we were told our park wasn’t going to be developed, then it was “we’ll replace your park with a nice new user-friendly one.” Two years later: nothing.

Has the city council seen the park on River Road, which is the closest one for anyone over four years of age? All the equipment is rusted and rotted. No tables to have a picnic lunch. I’ve seen tourists there looking for a table, they end up sitting on the ground, after they clean up all the dog do-do.

It seems that city council spends taxpayers’ money on everything and everybody except the taxpayers and thier needs.

R. Whipp,

Port Alberni