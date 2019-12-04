LETTER: Where’s the windfall to pay for rail car damage?

‘I see where the city taxpayers are on the hook for the damages done to the rail cars’

Two youth were caught smashing the windows in two passenger rail cars that are part of the Alberni Pacific Railway in the summer. PHOTO COURTESY DAVID HOOPER

To the Editor,

Re: Rail cars to be repaired, AV News, Nov. 27

I see where the city taxpayers are on the hook for the damages done to the rail cars that the Industrial Heritage Society looks after. I am wondering why the city and Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District can’t pay for this damage from the massive profits made at the airport, with the eight or 10 new businesses that have “flocked to town” as predicted by the previous mayor.

Seems like a reasonable thing to do with the windfall of money generated by this new tourism bonanza.

Loren Smith,

Port Alberni