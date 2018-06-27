LETTER: Why wasn’t Alberni’s steam train running?

Visitor from Vancouver was disappointed to miss train to McLean Mill

To the Editor,

On Friday, June 15 my partner and I came to Vancouver Island in search of a rare opportunity to experience how logging was done in the 1940s and 1950s when trees were giants and steam was the power of the day; a time when ingenuity, skill and hard labour kept men alive on the job.

I had seen reference to Port Alberni’s industrial heritage site with not only an operating steam donkey but also a rigged spar tree that operated to bring the logs from the truck to the McLean Mill. Wow, I doubt there is such a sight anywhere else on the continent, certainly none I’ve been able to find.

We found Port Alberni and the old train station with all the signs about the train and the price of the ride to McLean Mill. Saturday was the day it was to be. We waited and waited and waited for the steam loco to arrive. The artisans in the station building didn’t know why the train didn’t come.

Several of us milled around waiting, others gave up and left. Eventually a kind local man gave us a ride to McLean Mill site to see if anything was happening. There was hardly anyone there. However, we were in time to hear the whistlepunk’s signals and see the experienced loggers working the equipment and bringing the logs in with the spar tree. Wow.

We were lucky, but we wondered how many others came as far as we did and missed this. I cannot understand why a community would put such effort into restoring the equipment and pulling together the knowledgeable loggers to run a historically accurate show of this calibre and just leave us tourists hanging, with no train showing as advertised, no signs that there was a problem or that there would be no train that day.

I am still angry about this. I’m not sure which city councillors are responsible for not only letting Port Alberni’s reputation down, especially considering all the work the volunteers from the community must have put in to create the historic reenactment of the kind of work that sustained Vancouver Island communities for so many years .

Grace Mills-Hodgins,

Vancouver

Previous story
LETTER: Even protesters from Port Alberni need the pipeline

Just Posted

Twins share love of school, memories as Alberni high school grad MCs

Jordan and Zackary Schneider will dually host graduation ceremonies

Alberni high school valedictorian aims to represent all graduates

Josephine Granneman will be representing her fellow graduates at ADSS

Alberni Golf Classic has long, strong history with NHL officials

Founder Rob Shick proud of tourney’s longevity, will play in July 7 event

Port Alberni RCMP seek Colin Affleck after breach of probation

Warrant issued for Affleck’s arrest

Supportive housing project announced for Port Alberni

Province of B.C. will invest $7.4 million in modular homes

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

A judge in California ordered U.S. border authorities to reunite separated families within 30 days

Communication service Slack fails to connect

The popular messaging service Slack is having connectivity issues

Paralyzed Humboldt player pulls out all the stops in effort to go home

Hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki is paralyzed from the chest down after a fatal bus crash

Four Canadians close in on earning spots in main draw at Wimbledon

Eugenie Bouchard and Bianca Andreescu both won second-round women’s qualifying matches

Body found in ballpark cooler before Reds-Braves game

The body of a contractor was discovered at SunTrust Park before the Atlanta Braves’ game

Vancouver Island First Nation seeks answers in search for missing fishermen

“The Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation anticipate the RCMP will complete a full investigation.”

Brodeur, Bettman, St. Louis headline 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Willie O’Ree, the NHL’s first black player will enter in the builder category, while Russian great Alexander Yakushev starred in the 1972 Summit Series

CONTAGION: How Canada ‘dropped the ball’ on drug resistance

Antimicrobial resistance has been rising in Canada and globally for decades

Most Read