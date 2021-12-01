LETTER: Young drivers deserve kudos for clearing tree off Highway 4

Road was blocked until three truckloads of people did something about it

To the Editor,

I was on my way to Qualicum Beach on Saturday at around 11 a.m. when three young men in pickups stopped and cleared a fallen tree crossing the road approximately two kilometres east of Port Alberni. This is climbing the hill and just after all the curves, but before the crest of the Hump.

I arrived heading east and they were all in three large trucks heading west. They saw the tree, one had a chainsaw and immediately proceeded to clear the road.

Kudos to these nice young men. Thanks. Otherwise, it is safe to say it could have been hours before road crews could have done the same thing.

Trevor Humphreys,

Port Alberni

