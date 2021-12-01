Email editor@federalwaymirror.com

LETTER: Young drivers deserve kudos for clearing tree off Highway 4

Road was blocked until three truckloads of people did something about it

To the Editor,

I was on my way to Qualicum Beach on Saturday at around 11 a.m. when three young men in pickups stopped and cleared a fallen tree crossing the road approximately two kilometres east of Port Alberni. This is climbing the hill and just after all the curves, but before the crest of the Hump.

I arrived heading east and they were all in three large trucks heading west. They saw the tree, one had a chainsaw and immediately proceeded to clear the road.

Kudos to these nice young men. Thanks. Otherwise, it is safe to say it could have been hours before road crews could have done the same thing.

Trevor Humphreys,

Port Alberni

Port Alberni

Previous story
LETTER: What would you rename B.C. if you could?

Just Posted

Winter Wonderland takes over the Alberni Valley Multiplex this week. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Winter Wonderland returns to Alberni Valley Multiplex for 2021

A U11 Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward slips the puck past a Port Moody defender and into the net during a tournament in Port Alberni on Nov. 27. Alberni ended up winning the game 22-1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni wins bronze in U11 hockey tournament

North Island College students will explore Indigenous literature and B.C. history alongside peers from Costa Rica and Japan, thanks to a pair of upcoming virtual exchange programs starting this January. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
North Island College connects students in Canada, Costa Rica and Japan, virtually

(AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Police warn of counterfeit money being used in Port Alberni