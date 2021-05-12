QUINN’S QUIPS: Radio station’s 75th brings memories to Mah family

Celebrating the late Rob Mah’s victories timely for national Asian heritage month

Rob Mah, front row right, was the first Chinese mayor of Teen Town in Port Alberni. Pictured here with the Vancouver Island Teen Town Association, Mah was handed the mayoralty of the popular teen program for 1948-49. (PHOTO COURTESY MAH FAMILY)

Rob Mah, front row right, was the first Chinese mayor of Teen Town in Port Alberni. Pictured here with the Vancouver Island Teen Town Association, Mah was handed the mayoralty of the popular teen program for 1948-49. (PHOTO COURTESY MAH FAMILY)

The “Look Back” piece we ran on the 75th anniversary of 93.3 The PEAK, courtesy of the Alberni Valley Museum, brought back a lot of memories for the Mah family in Port Alberni.

Their father, Rob Mah, taught for 30 years in this city, and was known for a number of “firsts” in the country.

“My sister and I both went down memory lane with this,” said Corinne Mah, who now lives in Victoria. Robbie or Rob Mah, who passed away in 2008, loved photography among other hobbies, so there were lots of photographs to go through.

The memories are even more poignant for the Mahs because the month of May is Asian Heritage Month in Canada. This month is dedicated to learning more about the achievements and contributions of Canadians of Asian descent, and a call to action to all Canadians to combat all forms of anti-Asian racism and discrimination.

The Mah family ran the Chinese Garden Restaurant in the 1930s and ’40s, and Man Yuen Hing Convenience Store on Second Avenue, Corinne Mah said.

Rob Mah first picked up the sounds of CJAV on a crystal radio set he built. In 1951, at the age of 20 and a graduate of Vancouver Technical School, Mah was hired as a disc jockey at Port Alberni’s first radio station; he hosted the Strictly Jazz show, and spun a lot of Dixieland. He was the first male Chinese Canadian DJ in Canada.

Mah earned his teaching certificate in 1954 and first taught at Gill School, where he met and later married teacher Alma Currie.

Teen Town was a big deal in the late 1940s: by 1949 there were 12,000 Teen Town members on Vancouver Island (Mah was president of the Vancouver Island Teen Town Association in 1948-49). More than 100,000 attended all the Teen Town activities throughout B.C., Mah wrote in 2001. Activities included sports, hobbies, volunteerism, council meetings and dances.

“As a social gathering place Teen Town filled a need,” he wrote. “Outside of movies and sporting activities there was little else.”

For Mah, Teen Town always brought back memories of the music of the time: nights would be spent listening to 78 rpm records from Glen Miller, Harry James or Tommy Dorsey. He recalled the Big Band sound, and songs by the Andrew Sisters, Ink Spots, Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Peggy Lee.

Those nights led to his stint at CJAV, and then later to the audio-visual department for School District 70. He never lost his love of music, cars or photography.

Corinne and her sister discovered signs that gave a glimpse of what life was like for their father growing up in Port Alberni.

Mah and his siblings were “renamed” Mar when the Alberni school district Anglicized their name. They went through school as Mar—it wasn’t until Mah moved to Vancouver to attend post-secondary school that he changed his name back to the Chinese Mah, Corinne said.

“Going through his things I found a button that said ‘I am Chinese,’” which she presumes he wore during the Second World War when Canadians of Japanese descent were being rounded up and sent to internment camps following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The pin would have helped prevent someone mistaking him for a Japanese person.

Mah’s father was born in China and emigrated to Canada. His brother served with a Chinese Air Force squadron that fought in Asia.

Corinne said the Mah family was one of a handful of Chinese families living in Port Alberni at the time.

“Great changes were taking place in our lives in this post-war period leading up to the 1950s,” Mah wrote in his Teen Town memoir. “Port Alberni began to grow with opportunities as the new mills and their jobs brough prosperity to the Valley.”

Mah worked summers in a local sawmill and earned money to support his family and continue his education.

When he wasn’t teaching Mah loved model airplanes, cars, clocks, gardening and history.

When Mah retired after teaching for 30 years he and his wife ran the Somass Auto Court for seven years. He and his wife of 52 years, Alma, retired to Victoria. Robbie Mah died on June 16, 2008 of cancer at the age of 77.

Susie Quinn is the Alberni Valley News editor.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictEducationPort AlberniRadio

 

Rob Mah was just 20 when he hosted Strictly Jazz, a radio show on CJAV radio in Port Alberni, B.C. <ins>A fan of the Big Band era of music, he spun a lot of Dixieland jazz on</ins> his show. (PHOTO COURTESY MAH FAMILY)

Rob Mah was just 20 when he hosted Strictly Jazz, a radio show on CJAV radio in Port Alberni, B.C. A fan of the Big Band era of music, he spun a lot of Dixieland jazz on his show. (PHOTO COURTESY MAH FAMILY)

Rob Mah of Port Alberni was the first Chinese-Canadian disc jockey to work in Canada, and he did that at CJAV radio station in his hometown in 1951. (CHARNELL STUDIO PHOTO)

Rob Mah of Port Alberni was the first Chinese-Canadian disc jockey to work in Canada, and he did that at CJAV radio station in his hometown in 1951. (CHARNELL STUDIO PHOTO)

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Nurses never faltered during pandemic

Just Posted

Rob Mah was just 20 when he hosted Strictly Jazz, a radio show on CJAV radio in Port Alberni, B.C. A fan of the Big Band era of music, he spun a lot of Dixieland jazz on his show. (PHOTO COURTESY MAH FAMILY)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Radio station’s 75th brings memories to Mah family

Celebrating the late Rob Mah’s victories timely for national Asian heritage month

Ken Rutherford, left, and Rick Lord of Port Alberni receive honours from the National Model Railroad Association—Pacific Northwest Region for 40 years of dedication to the preservation and presentation of railroad history. (PHOTO COURTESY PHYLLIS RUTHERFORD)
Model railroaders from Port Alberni honoured for rail preservation

Ken Rutherford and Rick Lord put on annual model railroad meet in Nanaimo for 35 years

Former Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ associate coach Brandon Shaw has been named head coach of the Coquitlam Express, also of the B.C. Hockey League. The announcement was made May 12, 2021. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)
BCHL’s Coquitlam Express hire new head coach

Brandon Shaw leaves Alberni Valley Bulldogs for bench boss job

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Men’s club tees up for Mother’s Day

Next Sunday, May 16 will be the Stableford competition

AW Neill Elementary School in Port Alberni. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
School district to choose new name for AW Neill Elementary in Port Alberni

School will not be renamed after Winston Joseph, says board

B.C. Labour Minister Harry Bains in the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Hansard TV)
VIDEO: B.C. to provide 3 days of sick pay for COVID-19 absences

Province will support employers on cost, labour minister says

A nurse asks screening questions at an immunization appointment in Nanaimo earlier this year. (Shawn Wagar/Island Health photo)
Island Health appreciates nurses answering the call in challenging times

Health authority draws attention to National Nursing Week

BC Housing minister David Eby. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Eby jabs back against Penticton mayor’s ad urging BC Premier to intervene in shelter dispute

Eby writes that Penticton’s ‘serious’ social issues won’t improve under leadership of the mayor

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 rate creeps up again, 600 new cases Wednesday

One more death, 423 people in hospital with virus

B.C. Agriculture Minister Lana Popham takes questions in the B.C. legislature in 2017. (Hansard TV)
UPDATE: B.C. will fund another year of fresh fruit, vegetables, milk in schools

John Horgan government working on school meal program

Surrey RCMP is releasing sketches of a suspect in an “indecent act” at the Coyote Creek Elementary playground on April 30, 2021. Police said the suspect was clean-shaven “during some interactions” and on “other occasions had stubble outlining a goatee and mustache.” (Images: Surrey RCMP handout)
4 more victims come forward after ‘indecent act’ performed at B.C. playground

Surrey RCMP is now releasing sketches of the suspect

Vancouver mayor-elect Kennedy Stewart addresses supporters in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says there’s no time to redo details of drug decriminalization plan

Kennedy Stewart says a federal election could see the small window of opportunity close on the city’s bid for an exemption from criminal provisions on simple possession of small amounts of drugs

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

These are just a handful of Vancouver Island’s missing person cases. Clockwise from top left: Lisa Marie Young, Lindsey Nicholls, Micheal Dunahee, Jesokah Adkens, Belinda Cameron and Emma Fillipoff. (File photos courtesy of family members and police departments)
Could Victoria skull fragment bring closure to an Island missing persons mystery?

Skeletal remains found in Greater Victoria have not yet been identified

Most Read