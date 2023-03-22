Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Randy Dodd fishes in a pool by Bridge Creek Falls back in 2021. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing in B.C. this summer

The provincial government announced that angling fees are going up for the first time since 2003

It will cost a little more to go freshwater fishing this summer after an announcement from the provincial government that angling fees are going up for the first time since 2003.

There will be an increase of 9.9 per cent in the 2023/24 season with an additional four per cent in 2024/25. This means a basic adult anglers license will increase from $36 to $39.56 per year later in 2023 and then go up to $ 41.15 in 2024.

The total revenue collected for freshwater angling fees goes to the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation to help support the management of fisheries, habitats and angler opportunities in B.C.

The increase in fees is expected to provide additional funding to the two organizations in their efforts to deliver conservation services to residents of the province. The Provincial Angling Advisory team approved the increase.

The proposed increases are expected to help the two organizations continue providing conservation services to the residents of B.C.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. delivers the provincial stocking program and stocks more than 5.4 million fish into 641 lakes annually. The non-profit organization works in partnership with government, industry and anglers to improve fishing in the province through the enhancement and conservation of B.C.’s freshwater fish resources.

The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation is a non-profit charity that invests in B.C.’s fish and wildlife and the habitats in which they live. A large network of recipients benefit from their funding to undertake conservation projects and plus an education program designed to inspire learning and connecting with B.C.’s biodiversity.

Read More: VIDEO: This pair of B.C. bald eagles are expecting: 2 eggs seen in nest through livestream


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fishing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Just Posted

The Alberni Golf Club is located on Cherry Creek Road. FILE PHOTO
ALBERNI GOLF: Sunday Men’s Golf kicks off with scramble on March 26

Learn about eco-botanical printing with instructor Connie Chaplin in a new art workshop with the Grove Art Gallery. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
ARTS AROUND: Congrats to Shelley Penner, Landmarks exhibit winner

Teresa Ludvigson of the Alberni Valley Hospice accepts the proceeds of the Gnome from Home from Westcoast Home Hardware owners Jan and Karen Lavertu. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
BIZ BEAT: New hair salon opens in South Port

Michelle Cheetham curls in the ‘B’ event of the Mixed Bonspiel at Alberni Valley Curling Club. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)
Courtenay team wins mixed bonspiel in Port Alberni