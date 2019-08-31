PHOTOS: Check out the Quality Foods fireworks from Port Alberni’s Salmon Fest

The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO
Laurie Harris captures the Quality Foods Salmon Festival Fireworks display from Harbour Quay on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. LAURIE HARRIS PHOTO
Laurie Harris captures the Quality Foods Salmon Festival Fireworks display from Harbour Quay on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. LAURIE HARRIS PHOTO
Laurie Harris captures the Quality Foods Salmon Festival Fireworks display from Harbour Quay on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. LAURIE HARRIS PHOTO

The Quality Foods fireworks at the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival lit up the water in the Alberni Inlet on Friday night (Aug. 30), the first night of the festival.

Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn set up at Tyee Landing to photograph the display with boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf in the foreground.

News reader Laurie Harris sent in some of the photos she took of the fireworks, which were choreographed to music, from her vantage point at Harbour Quay.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Just Posted

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs trade veteran defenceman as pre-season ends

Ryan Novecosky moved to West Kelowna Warriors

Alberni Valley Hospice Society earns business facade improvement grant

Community Futures Alberni-Clayoquot, City of Port Alberni contribute to hospice office renos

SALMON FEST 2019: Alberni Valley Tyee Club expecting banner year

For the first time in decades, tyees dominate leader board

SALMON FEST 2019: Stage will be jampacked with entertainment all weekend

Port Alberni’s Tyee Landing will be hopping with music, fishing and family fun

SALMON FEST 2019: Food, fans and fun are the focus of the 48th Port Alberni Salmon Fest

Organizers are hoping to make the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. gasoline prices higher but reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Petition to rename skate park after B.C. teen who died reaches initial goal

About 100 people have signed online petition to memorialize Carson Crimeni

Even sculptured dinosaurs going extinct in Island community

Even the sculpture variety of dinosaur is in danger of going extinct… Continue reading

Evacuations begin in Bahamas as Category 4 Dorian bears down

Over two or three days, the hurricane could dump as much as 4 feet of rain

WWII: A memory battleground on the 80th anniversary

In Poland and Eastern Europe, many feel their people’s suffering has never been adequately recognized

BC Wildfire Service urges people to be careful with fire use over long weekend

BC Wildfire Service responded to 696 wildfires between April 1 and Aug. 28

Seat belt requirement a double bogey, B.C. golf industry says

WorkSafeBC calling for roll cages, restraints for golf carts

PHOTOS: Hong Kong protesters set fires, then retreat before arrest

Hong Kong, a city of 7.4 million people, has been riven by protests for nearly three months

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

Most Read