PHOTOS: Check out the Quality Foods fireworks from Port Alberni’s Salmon Fest

The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO The Quality Foods fireworks display lights up Tyee Landing and boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf on the first night of the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO Laurie Harris captures the Quality Foods Salmon Festival Fireworks display from Harbour Quay on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. LAURIE HARRIS PHOTO Laurie Harris captures the Quality Foods Salmon Festival Fireworks display from Harbour Quay on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. LAURIE HARRIS PHOTO Laurie Harris captures the Quality Foods Salmon Festival Fireworks display from Harbour Quay on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. LAURIE HARRIS PHOTO

The Quality Foods fireworks at the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival lit up the water in the Alberni Inlet on Friday night (Aug. 30), the first night of the festival.

Alberni Valley News editor Susie Quinn set up at Tyee Landing to photograph the display with boats moored at Fisherman’s Wharf in the foreground.

News reader Laurie Harris sent in some of the photos she took of the fireworks, which were choreographed to music, from her vantage point at Harbour Quay.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter