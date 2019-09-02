Qualicum Beach’s Jim Boorman wins Port Alberni Salmon Festival

Jim Boorman of Qualicum Beach, left, caught the $15,000 winning fish at Salmon Festival with friends Trent and Harlen Morse. ELENA RARDON PHOTO James Mollet, 11, takes his turn tending the grill at Saturday’s Salmon Fest barbecue. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO Liam Horbatch, seven years old, kisses a bullhead caught at the Salmon Festival’s Bullhead Derby this year. PHOTO COURTESY HEATHER FITZPATRICK-HORBATCH Rylen Brens, 7, lines up for a bean bag toss hosted by Alberni Cheerleaders at Tyee Landing Saturday during the 48th annual Salmon Fest. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO Joe Van Kooten, part of a legion of fellow volunteers upholding derby tradition, shows Saturday morning’s top catch at the Tyee Landing weigh station. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO The winners of the Bullhead Derby, flanked by Chris Washington (left) and Meagan Hughes (right): Jameson Proteau (silver), Aysiah Sam (gold) and Cole Clayton (bronze). SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO Aysiah Sam, nine years old, with her prize-winning bullhead caught off of the breakwater at Tyee Landing. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO Ruth Williams cleans another derby spring at Tyee Landing on Saturday, Aug. 31 during the 48th annual Port Alberni Salmon Festival. MIKE YOUDS PHOTO Three generations of Wynans: Tim, Art and Chris volunteer at Salmon Festival. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO Salmon Fest president Dan Washington stands with $15,000 Salmon Festival winner Jim Boorman and Trent and Harlen Morse. ELENA RARDON PHOTO Josh Harvey receives the Fred Duncan Memorial Award, awarded for the biggest fish caught by a Port Alberni resident. ELENA RARDON PHOTO

Jim Boorman of Qualicum Beach caught his 32.4-pound Tyee on Saturday, Aug. 31, but he was still feeling “overwhelmed” on Monday afternoon when his catch was announced as the $15,000 winner of Port Alberni’s 48th annual Salmon Festival.

“It took a lot of effort,” he said of his fish, which was caught between China Creek and Lone Tree on the Alberni Inlet at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. “We didn’t even realize it was a keeper at first.”

The catch came after hours of fishing without a single bite. Boorman and his fishing partners, Trent and Harlen Morse, said they only caught two fish for the entire weekend. But the disappointment was short-lived.

“This is my third year with them [at Salmon Fest],” Boorman explained. “It’s nice to be with friends. Winning is pretty special. I’m kind of overwhelmed,” he added again.

The 48th annual Salmon Festival in Port Alberni was a success, mostly due to the work of a number of dedicated volunteers. Emcee David Wiwchar explained on Monday that Kiwanis membership has been declining over the past few years.

“But they still pulled off this fun event with the help of all the volunteers,” he added.

Salmon Festival saw some “major changes” this year, explained society president Dan Washington, including the addition of an open license. The beer garden was removed, and people were able to carry their alcoholic beverages throughout the site.

Part of the change meant the entrance to the site had a dedicated fence, and security guards were checking bags, purses and strollers for any outside liquids. This was also the first year that food trucks were included in the festival; the Kiwanis food bus did not operate due to a lack of volunteers to run it.

“Things changed a little bit,” Washington admitted. “But hopefully they’ve changed for the better.”

Despite a number of complaints on social media, Washington said the open concept event was well-organized and had few difficulties.

“The naysayers were very loud,” he said. “But we received some very positive comments down here. I think Port Alberni handled [the change] very well.”

With only two years to go until Salmon Festival’s 50-year celebration, Washington said organization has already started for the landmark event.

“It’s going to be a real good 50th party,” he hinted.

Salmon Festival 2019 winners:

Saturday:

1. Jim Boorman (Qualicum Beach) (32.4)

2. John Leckie (Christina Lake) (31.4)

3. Alan Francoeur (Port Alberni) (28.4)

Sunday:

1. Jim Lawson (Port Alberni) (28.06)

2. Creg Yurechko (Burnaby) (27.12)

3. Colin Haime (Ladysmith) (26.0)

Monday:

1. Josh Harvey (Port Alberni) (29.6)

2. Jerry Coupal (Port Alberni) (25.10)

3. Darren Simpson (Port Alberni) (25.0)

Port Alberni Rotary Club $10,000 Draw: Henry Clement

Fred Duncan Memorial Award: Josh Harvey

Egon Matheson Memorial Award: Curtis Greig



