Sip, share and Win: The Ultimate 3-day Vancouver Island Getaway could be yours

Share the recipe for your favourite cocktail for a chance to win!

What does your dream Vancouver Island vacation look like?

If you’re envisioning thrilling outdoor adventure, agritourism highlights including a unique Island distillery and locally inspired food, plus a luxurious getaway at one of the Island’s most celebrated hotels and spas … you’re in luck!

Submit your recipe to the Shelter Point Distillery Mixology Contest for your chance to win the ultimate three-day Vancouver Island Getaway!

Open to all residents of BC, Yukon and Alberta, the winner and three friends will enjoy a stellar West Coast experience, including three nights at Courtenay’s luxurious Old House Hotel and Spa. You’ll savour locally inspired food from the heart of the Island at Locals Restaurant and be pampered at Ohspa, emerging relaxed, rejuvenated and ready to start your next adventure.

Located in the heart of the Comox Valley, the Old House is the ideal jumping-off point for the rest of your Island adventure, including a VIP tour of Shelter Point Distillery in nearby Oyster River, a whale watching excursion with Campbell River Whale Watching and Adventure Tours and a spectacular helicopter tour over the Valley with 49 North Helicopters.

All this over a 3-day weekend for you and 3 of your favourite people!

The package also includes a flight for four to the Comox Valley, plus a rental car to explore spectacular Vancouver Island during your three-day visit. Alternatively, if driving to the Comox Valley, the winner will receive BC Ferries passes for four.

Here’s how to enter:

  1. Simply upload your favourite cocktail recipe featuring gin, vodka or whisky
  2. Include the list of ingredients
  3. Add a sentence or two of instruction.
  4. Don’t have your own recipe to call upon? Search your favourite cocktail online and share, being sure to include a link to the website where you found it.

Click here to enter the Shelter Point Distillery Mixology Contest. The winner will be drawn in early 2020.

 

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Tour de Rock arrives in Port Alberni Sept. 27

Beer and burger fundraiser at Boston Pizza on Monday, Sept. 23

Alberni teen band Stranger Than Fiction to open for Said the Whale

Stranger Than Fiction will open on Sept. 26 in Nanaimo and Sept. 27 in Campbell River

Comedy show in Port Alberni raises funds for local charity

The Human Condition Comedy Tour will be at the Rainbow Room on Sept. 19

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District to hear feedback on cannabis production

Bylaw amendment could limit cannabis production in the district

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs pick up first win of the season on home ice

Bannister, Bosse play the heroes in ‘close’ game with Nanaimo

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Rick Mercer calls out Conservative candidate in B.C. for fake meme

‘Not true. All fake. Please Stop,’ tweeted Rick Mercer in response

Bear killed in Kimberley after chasing girl, wreaking havoc on town

This particular brown-coloured bear has been the subject of many calls this summer; very food habituated, CO says

Vancouver Island man bikes through B.C. Interior for mental health, addiction awareness

Vancouver Island Resident Mat Fee is approaching the final phase of his cross-Canada bike journey to raise awareness about addiction recovery.

Most Read