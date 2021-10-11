Vancouver Canucks players Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan

Vancouver Canucks players Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan

2021-22 NHL preview: Canucks, Lightning, McDavid, award projections and more

Podcast: Black Press takes a look at the coming National Hockey League season

The VI Daily/PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Black Press 2021-22 NHL Preview 2021:10:08

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Daily editor Philip Wolf and Black Press content editor John McKinley preview the 2021-22 NHL season. Talk includes the Vancouver Canucks, projected division and individual award winners, player health and whether the Tampa Bay Lightning can threepeat as Stanley Cup champs.

READ MORE: Click here for full Vancouver Canucks coverage

MORE: Listen to additional podcasts here

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatCanuckshockeyNHLPodcast

Previous story
Offroad racing roars back in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Racers take part in the wheel to wheel action on Sunday, Oct. 3. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Offroad racing roars back in Port Alberni

A photo of Ivan Glaim-Frank, the Port Alberni man who has been missing since Sunday, Sept. 26
Kelowna RCMP seeking public assistance in finding missing Port Alberni man

NIC is celebrating Thrive Month throughout October with a range of activities to support mental health and well-being. Photo by Kim Stallknecht
North Island College Thrive Month supports student mental health

A BC Transit bus leaves the Diversified Transportation Ltd. garage on Fourth Avenue Oct. 8, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Trio of Port Alberni transit bus drivers test positive for COVID-19