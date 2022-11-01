Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool has been traded to the Chicago Bears. (NFL photo)

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool traded to the Chicago Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers trade Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad for a second round draft pick

Chase Claypool is moving to the Windy City.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Tuesday (Nov. 1) that the former Abbotsford Panthers football star has been dealt to the Chicago Bears for a second-round draft pick.

The trade will now team Claypool up with Bears third-year quarterback Justin Fields – a first-round draft pick by Chicago in the 2021 NFL Draft. Claypool will now become one of Field’s top targets and likely slotted as the team’s number one wide receiver.

Chicago is currently tied for second in the NFC North and have a record of 3-5. The Bears next host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday (Nov. 6). Claypool will now become more familiar with the Bears traditional rivals – the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

This season has seen Claypool put up his lowest numbers to date, with 311 yards receiving and one touchdown in eight games. His rookie season in 2020 saw the Abbotsford Senior Secondary School grad collect 873 yards and nine receiving touchdowns, while in 2021 he recorded 860 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Claypool was a second round draft pick by the Steelers in 2020 and also played four years of college football with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

He still has one more year more remaining on his current contract after this season.

Claypool made headlines this past Sunday (Oct. 30) by becoming the first person from B.C. to throw a touchdown in the Steelers 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

