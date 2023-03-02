The ADSS senior boys celebrate their win against Highland Secondary School on Friday, Feb. 10. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

The ADSS senior boys celebrate their win against Highland Secondary School on Friday, Feb. 10. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)

ADSS boys’ basketball team headed to provincial championships

Team finishes second at Islands to clinch B.C. berth

The Alberni District Secondary School boys’ basketball team has “punched their ticket to provincials” after a Cinderella showing at the AAA Boys Island Basketball Championships at Stelly’s in Victoria last weekend.

The ADSS boys upset the South Division’s No. 1 seed Mt. Doug 82-64 to make it to the semi-finals, where they faced North Wellington. They edged Wellington 66-64 with a last-second basket to make it to the finals and secure a berth in the provincial championship happening in mid-March.

Injuries hit ADSS late in the final of the championship game and they weren’t able to hold on for a win. Dover Bay won 84-45, taking the Island title. Alberni finished second on the Island and head to the selection show next week.

Wellington finished third and Carihi from Campbell River finished fourth in the AAA championship.

B.C. High School BasketballPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Canucks acquire defenceman Hronek from Red Wings for picks

Just Posted

North Island College Comox Valley campus. File photo
Applications open for North Island College student scholarships and bursaries

The ADSS senior boys celebrate their win against Highland Secondary School on Friday, Feb. 10. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
ADSS boys’ basketball team headed to provincial championships

To submit a letter to the editor, e-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com. Include your first and last name or initials and a last name, and your city of residence. Letters will be edited.
LETTER: City of Port Alberni needs to rethink financial priorities

Gloria Krivicich of Port Alberni had no idea when she bought a Lotto 6/49 ticket on a whim last fall that it would change her life. (BCLC PHOTO)
Alberni woman wins $1M Lotto 6/49 jackpot