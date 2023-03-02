ADSS boys’ basketball team headed to provincial championships

The Alberni District Secondary School boys’ basketball team has “punched their ticket to provincials” after a Cinderella showing at the AAA Boys Island Basketball Championships at Stelly’s in Victoria last weekend.

The ADSS boys upset the South Division’s No. 1 seed Mt. Doug 82-64 to make it to the semi-finals, where they faced North Wellington. They edged Wellington 66-64 with a last-second basket to make it to the finals and secure a berth in the provincial championship happening in mid-March.

Injuries hit ADSS late in the final of the championship game and they weren’t able to hold on for a win. Dover Bay won 84-45, taking the Island title. Alberni finished second on the Island and head to the selection show next week.

Wellington finished third and Carihi from Campbell River finished fourth in the AAA championship.

