Alberni athlete heads to world lacrosse championship

Brett Bilodeau earns spot on one of two Canadian teams

Brett Bilodeau, a lacrosse player from Port Alberni, is heading to the World Series of Lacrosse in Denver, Colo. July 2–4, 2018. SUBMITTED PHOTO

A Port Alberni athlete is headed to the World Series of Youth Lacrosse in Denver, Colo. next week.

Brett Bilodeau, 13, was selected to play for Team BC—one of two teams representing Canada at the event. Team Ontario is the other team.

Bilodeau tried out for the Evolve Elite BC lacrosse team a few months ago, and has been travelling to Vancouver regularly to practice with the team. “I have been wanting to compete at this tournament since it started in 2015, and I finally have the chance to make my dreams happen,” Bilodeau said.

The event will see more than 500 Under-13 lacrosse players in 24 teams gather in Denver from July 2–4 for games, skills competitions, sessions with renowned lacrosse stars, and the championship game will be broadcast on ESPN on July 4.

The Bilodeau family has set up a gofundme.com account to help defray travel costs for both him and his mother Nicole: https://www.gofundme.com/get-brett-to-lacrosse-world-series. Bilodeau said he has also been raising money himself through refereeing and collecting bottles.

“It’s going to be extremely exciting,” Nicole Bilodeau said.

LACROSSE TALK…In other local lacrosse accomplishments, the Alberni Valley bantam Tyees are heading to their provincial championships July 5–8 in Richmond, B.C.



