Maurice Bernier, second from left, with his Port Alberni team that earned their way to the nationals last year, will be the oldest Special Olympic athlete at the 2020 BC Games in Fort St. John. (PHOTO COURTESY SPECIAL OLYMPICS)

Alberni bowler proves that age is just a number

Maurice Bernier will be the oldest athlete at the Special Olympics nationals in Thunder Bay

A Port Alberni five-pin bowler will be the oldest athlete competing at the Special Olympics nationals this month.

At 74 years old, Port Alberni’s Maurice Bernier has been involved in Special Olympics for the past 25 years. From Feb. 25 to 29, he will be headed to Thunder Bay with his bowling team to compete in the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.

READ MORE: Two Port Alberni bowling teams headed to Special Olympics nationals

His Special Olympics Team BC bowling coach Debbie McCooey said that she can’t believe his age.

“He certainly does not act or appear to be 74 years old,” said McCooey in a press release. “He’s still pretty active and he doesn’t seem to be slowing down.”

Bernier credits his active lifestyle and “all the other young people” at Special Olympics for keeping him young at heart.

McCooey calls Bernier something of a father figure to his teammates.

“The older, more experienced athletes tend to take the younger ones under their wing and just give them a hand, make them feel included and welcome – and Maurice is very much that way,” said McCooey.

“He’s got a wonderful personality. He’s super social and very encouraging to all the other athletes on the team.”

McCooey often records Bernier at practice and uses the video to coach proper technique.

“He’s got a very good throw, a very smooth ball … he’s extending his arm like he’s supposed to, his technique is really good,” she said.

Bernier is proud to be a role model.

“If (other athletes) need help, I’m ready to help them all the time,” he said.

Thunder Bay will be his third National Games competition, so Bernier has also been offering advice to teammates competing at that level for the first time.

“When they tell me they’re nervous, I tell them, ‘Just pretend like you’re in Port Alberni, and bowl like you do there … you’ll do great,’” he said.

“I was scared and worried before when I started, I got over it and I bowled a lot better than I thought, so why worry? Just go and have fun.”

Bernier, of course, practices what he preaches: his goal for Thunder Bay is to simply do his best – and keep up with the younger athletes “and beat them if I can,” he added with a laugh.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictPort AlberniSpecial Olympics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Maurice, left, high fives his teammate. (PHOTO COURTESY SPECIAL OLYMPICS)

Previous story
Registration opens soon for BC 55+ Games in Richmond

Just Posted

Toronto Maple Leaf alumni face off against Alberni team in charity hockey game

PAACL team ready to face former NHLers in Inclusion Cup

Alberni bowler proves that age is just a number

Maurice Bernier will be the oldest athlete at the Special Olympics nationals in Thunder Bay

Port Alberni’s Special Olympic skaters head to BC Winter Games

Four skaters from Port Alberni will head to Fort St. John to… Continue reading

Bryan Mason Memorial Hockey Tournament kicks off in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bantam Bulldogs open the tournament with a loss to Comox

Port Alberni’s Kin groups celebrate service club’s centennial

Port Alberni’s Kin club has been serving the community for 84 years

VIDEO: Kawhi Leonard wins first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award

Leonard scored 30 points and hit eight 3-pointers to lead Team LeBron to a 157-155 victory

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue

There’s mounting political pressure for Trudeau to put an end to the blockades

VIDEO: Minister reports ‘modest progress’ after blockade talks with First Nation

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say Coastal GasLink does not have authority to go through their lands

B.C. man released from quarantined cruise ship in Japan

Because Spencer Fehrenbacher has American citzensip, he was evacuated by the U.S.

Henrique scores 2 as Ducks soar past Canucks 5-1

Vancouver tumbles out of top spot in Pacific Division

Trudeau cancels Caribbean trip amid pipeline protests across Canada

Protests against Coastal GasLink have disrupted rail service

Most Read