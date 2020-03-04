Marilyn Cretien (skip), Jane Devries (third), Eva Bottard (second) and Muriel Guldager (lead) won first place in the C Division at the Coombs Invitational floor curling tournament recently. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Alberni floor curlers win in Coombs

Glenwood Centre will host annual bonspiel March 26

The Port Alberni Floor Curling Club sent two teams to Coombs to compete in their Invitational Tourney last month.

The team of Marilyn Cretien (skip), Jane Devries (third), Eva Bottard (second) and Muriel Guldager (lead), competed hard to win first place in Division C. The second team with Carol Weiers, Willie Berezenski, Tom Parkinson and Lena Groenendyk curled well, but just came up short.

The next tournament for local floor curling teams is the annual cash bonspiel at Port Alberni’s Glenwood Centre on Thursday, March 26. Thirteen local teams will compete for the money.

Up to 24 teams total from Vancouver Island will be competing in the bonspiel later this month.

Port Alberni

