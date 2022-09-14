ALBERNI GOLF: Cheveldave leads the field in men’s golf

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Besides being a little smoky, it was warm enough on the Alberni Golf Course on Sunday morning.

Wayne Cheveldave led the field of golfers, carding a gross 75. Close behind him was Scott Staley, coming in with a score of 76. On the net side of Flight 1 was Preben Rasmussen with a 68. Other Flight 1 winners were Hank Krahn (70), Cory Nielson (75), Chandler Shearer (76), Bill Barrett (77) and Cody Breuker (77).

In the second flight, it was James Haggard with a net 68, followed by Wayne Johnstone (70), Bob Buhr (70), Robin Corse (71), Reece Bowne (73) and Craig Acland (73). In the third flight, Dave Mann and Trevor Holloway both had net scores of 64, while Jack Sparks came in with 71 and Charles Mealey with 74. Three players were tied: Bob Matlock, Brian Hill and Tylo Smith all had 75.

The closest to the pin winners were Preben Rasmussen on No. 2, Hand Krahn on No. 4, Jack Sparks on No. 13 and Cody Breuker on No. 17. The Charity Closest to the Pin on No. 7 was Preben Rasmussen, collecting $34. All prizes may be picked up from the Pro Shop.

Many thanks to Todd Rumney and the staff of The Flooring Depot for their support of the Sunday morning men’s golf.

Next Sunday, Sept. 18 is the two-man best gross and best net competition. Get yourselves a partner and make a tee time anywhere from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. This event will be sponsored by Smittys Restaurant.

The format is as follows: you both play your own ball for the entire 18 holes and record the best gross score and the best net score between you and your partner on every hole. There should be four lines on all cards, with one for each player and one for your net and one for your gross scores.

