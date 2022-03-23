Alberni Golf Club prepares for opening day for Sunday Men’s Club

Golfers need to take note of the new handicap flight system for prizes

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Now that winter is over, it’s time to put away the rubber boots and snow shovels and dust off the golf clubs.

The opening day of the Sunday Men’s Club at Alberni Golf Club will be Sunday, March 27. This event is sponsored by the King Edward Liquor Store. The format for the day will be an individual event, gross and net.

For the first round use the handicap you finished with last season. When your round is done, hand your completed score card into the pro shop. Completed meaning first and last name, your handicap, net score and gross score. The handicap chairmen will enter your adjusted score into the computer.

The scoring will be in flights: 9 handicap and under gross and net; second flight 10–18 handicap. The third flight, 19 handicap and over will be net prizes only. Overall low net is also in play for the day.

There will be a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Please book a tee time in the pro shop and sign up with your handicaps in your own group. The cost for the day will be $12, which includes prizes, closest to the pins on all par 3s and the charity closest to the pin on hole No. 7.

Just a reminder folks: masks in the dining room are optional, but vaccine passports are mandatory, at least for now.

