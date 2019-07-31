Alberni Golf Club to host club championship

2019 Club Championship will take place Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Alberni Golf Club will be holding the 2019 Club Championship this Saturday, Aug. 3 and Sunday, Aug. 4. Saturday will be tee times and Sunday will be an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. The entry fee is $20 per person and includes prizes and lunch following play on Sunday.

Junior girls will play from the yellow tees, junior boys from the white tees, women from the red tees, men from the white tees, senior women (55+) from the red tees, senior men (55 +) from the white tees, super senior women (75 +) from the yellow tees and super senior men (75 +) from the red tees.

Please register in the Pro Shop as soon as possible.

The Men’s Club would like to welcome our newest member, Andre Savard, to the Sunday morning golf. It’s good to see so many younger men out for the Sunday events.

In Men’s Club action this past Sunday, Chase Shiner had the game of the day, shooting an impressive gross 74. Great game, Chase. Next, with gross 76, was Andre Savard, followed by Jeremy Robson carding 77 and Mike Savard, also with 77. On the net side, it was Eric Maurice coming in with 65, then Sam Parhar carding net 66, then Bill Bjornson with 68, then Dalton Moore with 69. Rounding out the scoring was Doug Cheetham and Mel Krasnuik, each shooting net 70.

The closest to the pin winners were Andre Savard on No. 2, Jim Rhodes on No. 4, no one on No. 13 and Andre Savard on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Wayne Johnstone. Prizes can be picked up in the Pro Shop

One final note: there will not be a Men’s Club event for the next two weeks, due to the Club Championship being held next Sunday. The following Sunday will be the mixed couples tournament.

See you in three weeks when we will be having the Mac Five Challenge, presented by Van Isle Ford. More about that later.

Most Read