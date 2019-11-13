Alberni Golf Club to host Iron Person tournament

Course will be slightly tougher; open to all ages of golfers including non-members

Attention all Port Alberni golfers: men, women, juniors, members and non-members! You are all invited to the Iron Person Tournament, presented by the Alberni Golf Club.

This event will be held Sunday Nov. 17 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. It will be an 18-hole, four-person team event.

Iron person means the course will be set up a little tougher than usual but not impossible.

Teams can consist of all men, all women or mixed teams. The price for this fun-filled and challenging day is $20 for members and $32 for guests.

After golf come into the lounge and relax with a beverage and enjoy the company of your fellow golfers, while you wait for the prize presentation.

Please register in the pro shop, with your team or as a single, by phoning 250-723-5422.

See you on Nov. 17.

