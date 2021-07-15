ALBERNI GOLF: Doucette leads the way in stableford event

GERRY FAGAN

Things just get better and better at the Alberni Golf Course. The course is in excellent shape thanks to Steve White and his greens crew.

Once again, we had a good turnout for the stableford event held on Sunday, July 11. The Sunday morning Men’s Club would like to welcome new members Charles Mealy, Doug Rozwadowski and Jeff McCauley.

Mike Doucette led the way, compiling 27 points. He was followed by Craig Acland (23), Tyler Ibsen (23), Wayne Johnstone (22), Jim Rhodes (21), Jim Proteau (20), Mike Savard (19), Doug Razwadowski (19), Bill Bjornson (18), Jacques Giovetti (18), Don MacGowan (18), Steve Acland (17), Charles Mealy (17), Bill Barrett (17), Andre Savard (17) and Cory Nielson (17). All ties were settled by retrogression.

The closet to the pin on No. 2 was won by Tyler Ibsen. No. 4 went to Andre Savard, No. 13 was Spencer Rhodes and No. 17 was also Spencer Rhodes. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was Murry Haukeness, collecting $60. Please pick up all prizes from the Pro Shop.

Next Sunday, July 18 is the Partner with a Pro event in the British Open. This competition is sponsored by Ace Automotive. When you come into the clubhouse on Sunday morning, you choose two names out of a hat. They will both be players playing on the final day of the British Open. You take the best score of the two, add it to your net score and that’s where you finish in our event. The closest to the pin plus the charity will all be in play, as well as the money pots.

Please book your own time in your own group starting at 7:30 a.m. and running to 11 a.m.

Don’t forget the Men’s Club Championship on Sunday, July 25. Please register on the sign-up sheet in the Pro Shop in the Championship flight or the Handicap flight. In the Handicap flight, you must include your Handicap.

