ALBERNI GOLF: First scramble of the 2020 season a success

The J and L Mixed Scramble, held on May 31, was the first tournament of the season at the Alberni Golf Club. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The mixed scramble held on Sunday, May 31 was a huge success, with 60 golfers participating.

On behalf of the Mens’ and Ladies’ clubs of the Alberni Golf Club, a big thank you to J & L Drive-In for their generous contribution to our event. Also thanks go out to Barb Sheare, Janice Cross and Preben Rasmussen for all their hard work in organizing the tournament. We would also like to thank Brian Rands and his Pro Shop staff for their dedication and help with this event.

Closest to the pin winners of a dozen balls to be shared with the team are Preben Rasmussen on No. 2, Barb Sheare on No. 4, Tanya Berry on No. 13 and Jerry White on No. 17.

First place goes to the team of Cory Nielsen, Jim Proteau, Darrell Van Os and Adam Taylor with a score of 56.45.

Second was Chad Wutke, Vito Caldarulo, Sam Parhar and Terry Argotow with 57.5. Third went to Bill Barrett, Phil Anker, Dave Mann and Darren Van Dyk (57.6). Then came Joe Henri, Preben Rasmussen, Janice Cross and Barb Sheare (58.4). Fifth spot went to Brian Rands, Ted Stewart, Chazz Lazorko and Toni Clackson (59.1). Sixth place went to Fred Lee, Bob Vandermolen, Heather Maddison and Karen Vandermolen (59.25), followed by Mark Anderson, Dennis Frykas, John Panagrot and Vic Carlton (60.25). Colin Hamilton, Wayne Johnstone, Cal Davie and Tylo Smith came in eighth with 60.3, while Bill Bjornson, Jack Sparks, Don Grill and Dalton Moore had 60.6. Finally, in 10th place was the team of Terry Rai, Tanya Berry, Art Hubert and Cindy Shewchuk with 61.5

By all reports, everyone enjoyed themselves, and we look forward to having another mixed scramble later in the season.

